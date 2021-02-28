Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of Crown Castle International worth $376,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $155.75 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

