GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 3.02.
GNMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.
Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.