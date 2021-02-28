Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,648,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,535,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $310,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,773. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

