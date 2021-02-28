Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 14,652 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $4,745,773.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,615,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,472 shares of company stock worth $39,392,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

