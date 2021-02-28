Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.
NYSE:KWR opened at $282.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.41 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.29 and its 200 day moving average is $231.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.