Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 285,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 119,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.