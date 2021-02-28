Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.47 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

