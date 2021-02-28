PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

PRAA stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. PRA Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

