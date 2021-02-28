Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

