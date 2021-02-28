Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $34.79 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

