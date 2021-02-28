Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,017 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

