Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,044 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average is $214.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

