Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $62,302,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $169.49 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.