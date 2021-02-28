Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $62,302,000.
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $169.49 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.31.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.
