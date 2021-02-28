Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $956,805.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.00468402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00076558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00453446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00201581 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.