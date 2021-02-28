4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut 4imprint Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

OTCMKTS FRRFF opened at $33.40 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.