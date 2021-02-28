Heartland Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:HGH)

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Heartland Group Company Profile

Heartland Group Holdings Limited operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank Limited that provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, business finance guarantee scheme, reverse mortgages, car loans, rural loans, livestock finance, seasonal finance, capital livestock finance, and farm transition loans.

