Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

