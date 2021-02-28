First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FAM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

