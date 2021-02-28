Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,951 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.74% of American Water Works worth $483,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

