Duality Advisers LP Purchases 37,800 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 313.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rexnord by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 722,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rexnord by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

