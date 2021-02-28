Duality Advisers LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,149 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zogenix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zogenix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Zogenix by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

