STA Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $5,724,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,207,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

