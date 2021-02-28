Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.07 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $93.27 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

