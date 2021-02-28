STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 746 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

STA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

