Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.20 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

