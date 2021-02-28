$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.