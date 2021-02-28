Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $13,053,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $82.57 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $97.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 275.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.