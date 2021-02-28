iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.