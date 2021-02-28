Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 8,967 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

