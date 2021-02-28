Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $93.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.