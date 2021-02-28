Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.