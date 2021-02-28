Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NYSE:DTE opened at $117.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

