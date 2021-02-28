BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

