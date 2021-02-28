Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock worth $100,977,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

