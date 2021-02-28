Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $787,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

