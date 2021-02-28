Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,145.23.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,144.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,960.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

