Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

