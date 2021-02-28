Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $207.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

