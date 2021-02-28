PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $109.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

