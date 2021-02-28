Scotiabank Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $133.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $129.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,197,000 after buying an additional 361,343 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

