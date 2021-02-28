Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $15,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

