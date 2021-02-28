Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

BHC opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 285,494 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

