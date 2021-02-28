Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% to $2.59-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS.
Nomad Foods stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.99.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
