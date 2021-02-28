Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% to $2.59-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.