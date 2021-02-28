U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

SLCA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

