Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 43,086 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.05 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

