Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

