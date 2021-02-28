Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

