Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,364 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.52 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

