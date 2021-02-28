Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 718 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after purchasing an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 521,753 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

