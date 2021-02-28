Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,168,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,256,000 after purchasing an additional 97,798 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

NYSE:TMO opened at $450.08 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.